The Morning Narrative: No Panic, Top Line Shines and Sid’s Melon

1. As the saying goes, it’s darkest before the dawn. And before you respond with some “well, actually” Neil deGrasse Tyson quote (sure,the darkest part of any night is the midpoint between sunset and sunrise; whatever), the point here is that the Caps have twice now fought off elimination and made this series a best-of-one at Verizon Center on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, it’s a field day for fans of post-hoc narratives about mental fortitude... which isn’t to say that hasn’t played a part.

Trotz on going down 3-1: "It brought some focus to it. ...There’s nothing more urgent than when your back is against the wall." #CapsPens — Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikCSN) May 9, 2017

How the Capitals hit rock bottom, stopped caring and are one win away from historic rally vs. Penguins https://t.co/AJVs7xv2oc #NHL — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 9, 2017

.@TomGulittiNHL on the Capitals' resilience and their captain's lack of ego https://t.co/w7C3GrPbxD via @NHL — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) May 9, 2017

And now...

Two things about Wednesday: It's the biggest game of the Ovi Era, and the Caps are favored:https://t.co/OPr1IH5npe — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) May 9, 2017

Indeed they are favored:

Updated Stanley Cup probabilities pic.twitter.com/pYkW4npSJS — dom nashville (@domluszczyszyn) May 9, 2017

SLIM welcomes Washington back into its top spot for Cup win probability pic.twitter.com/UV3uL4qNPK — Ian Fleming (@imfleming16) May 9, 2017

That said...

Evgeni Malkin: "If you play a Game 7, it's always 50/50. No one's the favorite." #Pens — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) May 9, 2017

Pretty close, Geno.

Anything can happen in a Game 7... and it often does.

2. So how’d Game 6 - when it was still a competitive game - end up so lopsided?

A surprisingly sparse set of charts for Caps-Pens, given an elimination game, the teams, and SEVEN goals. #PITvsWSHhttps://t.co/XmpKOkqwPh pic.twitter.com/8UG09PHjEO — Natural Stat Trick (@NatStatTrick) May 9, 2017

The Caps’ top line and top defensive pair were simply terrific, particularly in their primary matchups against Sidney Crosby (more on him in a minute):

Each of the Caps’ skaters who faced Crosby for more than three minutes at five-on-five beat him pretty handily in shot attempts and scoring chances (which, it’s worth noting, wasn’t the case with regards to Malkin). Speaking of...

TJ Oshie gives the Caps an early lead in Game 6 pic.twitter.com/aI7E0rnp1b — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

(Yes, that was on the power play. Deal.)

Burakovsky scores a weird goal and the Caps lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/C7Dase3qq4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

Backstrom snipes for the 3-0 lead. Oh boy oh boy pic.twitter.com/LkcdHVlbP9 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

Burakovsky getting fancy pic.twitter.com/HabnGQzzqA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

There’s your top line. Here they are again:

If the hockey world didn’t know who Andre Burakovsky was before last night, they sure do now.

But it wasn’t a one-line or five-man effort. No, that doesn’t happen when you hold the League’s highest-scoring (and -shooting) club to nine shots on goal until you’re up 3-0 just over two periods into the game.

Ron Hainsey said to credit WSH for "whatever they were doing to stop us.” Fans should hope he was just being intentionally vague there. — Bill West (@BWest_Trib) May 9, 2017

The Caps simply had a perfect game plan and executed it perfectly... and got commensurate results.

Oh, and Braden Holtby was, once again, Braden Holtby. Don’t sleep on that.

3. When Sidney Crosby was in the Pens’ lineup for Game 5, a number of commenters and fans wondered if he and the Penguins were taking his concussion diagnosis following Game 3 seriously enough. Game 6 did nothing to quiet those queries, as Crosby took a nasty head-long spill into the end boards, got up slowly and... really didn’t miss a shift.

Sidney Crosby collision at full speed. Appeared dazed afterward pic.twitter.com/ghJTZ6dnFq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

Sullivan says he was not concerned when Crosby fell into the boards in the first. Says he was not evaluated for a concussion. #Pens — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) May 9, 2017

Sidney Crosby, Mike Sullivan contradict on concussion evaluation https://t.co/hWIWK3y0Xd via @YahooSports — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 9, 2017

Trying to make sense of the Sidney Crosby situation from last night: https://t.co/lk2Mr6cwMr — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 9, 2017

Look, we’re not here to question the Pens’ medical staff - there are already enough people out there perfectly willing to do so. But whether or not Crosby is experiencing lingering effects from his Game 3 concussion or some other ailment or is perfectly healthy, he hasn’t been the same player in the last two games as he was in the first two. And maybe, just maybe, the Caps deserve some credit for that, too. They haven’t shied away from being physical with the Pens’ captain, and perhaps it’s thrown him off his game a bit:

sid and beagle battle pic.twitter.com/mTb4o1FUBP — evgeni malkin's ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) May 9, 2017

If the Caps can lure Sid and, for that matter the rest of the Pens, into engaging, physically, they’ve achieved one of their goals, and it makes it easier to achieve the rest (and if the referees allow the stuff in the clip above, all the better for Washington). The Caps have managed not only a massive shot advantage in this series (200-133 in shots on goal, 423-270 in shot attempts, per Corsica), but also a huge edge in hits, out-hitting Pittsburgh 215-159. That’s a rare combination, and no doubt exactly what Barry Trotz wants.

Crosby: "Nobody feels good about the game tonight. I think we all understand that." -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 9, 2017

Eh, agree to disagree.