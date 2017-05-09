Tuesday Caps Clips: New Life, New Series

Your savory breakfast links:
- Six things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about the Caps. [Rink (morning, afternoon)]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night's win from us, Vogs, Monumental video (Trotz, locker room), NHL.com, AP, NBC Sports, Puck Daddy, ESPN, USA Today, SI, TSN, WaPo (and Best/Worst), CSNMA, WashTimes, Frankovic, Peerless, RMNB, NoVa Caps, Tribune-Review (and plus-minus), Post-Gazette (more, and here, plus grades), and Pensburgh.
- And just like that, it's the Caps' turn to be the team with all the answers. [WaPo]
- They also have a firm refusal to panic, which has them on the verge of completing a pretty amazing comeback. [Puck Daddy, Tribune-Review]
- A big reason for that composure and the turnaround, according to the coach, lies with the team's leadership. [The Score]
- Also? Andre Burakovsky. Goodness. [NHL.com]
- The heat is now on the Penguins, who have had two chances to close out the Caps and failed (and been largely outplayed in the process)... [WaPo, Sporting News, PHT, NHL.com]
- ...and just don't seem to be able to withstand the Caps' up-ice pressure... [Tribune-Review]
- ...possibly because this Pens team just might not be good enough this year. [Post-Gazette]
- Game 6 went really, really well for the Caps... but a tougher test lies ahead. Pedal to the metal, boys. [WaPo, NHL.com]
- This will mark the first Game 7 between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby since 2009. [NHL.com]
- There are two choices now: relive history, or rewrite it. [WaPo, NoVa Caps, Post-Gazette]
- Do you believe? [NoVa Caps]
- Less than a week removed from yet another concussion, Crosby tumbles headfirst into the boards, gets up in a daze, and is allowed to finish the game. Hockey! [Puck Daddy, ESPN]
- Did he get evaluated between periods or not? Perhaps he and Mike Sullivan should get on the same page. [WaPo, Post-Gazette, PHT, Puck Daddy]
- How Evgeny Kuznetsov shook off last year's disappointment to become one of the Caps' leaders. [CSNMA, ESPN]
- And how Kevin Shattenkirk shook off early postseason disappointment to rejuvenate his game. [CSNMA]
- News and notes from yesterday's pregame skate. [Dump 'n Chase, Monumental video (Trotz, Sullivan, Caps' locker room, Rinkside Update/Johansson)]
- This time it was the Penguins' turn to shuffle up the lines following a loss, bringing back the HBK line (and squashing it by the end of Game 6). [WaPo, Puck Daddy, Deadspin, Post-Gazette]
- They also had to shuffle the blueline a bit, as Trevor Daley becomes the latest casualty. [CSNMA, Tribune-Review]
- It may not be the ideal situation, but the Caps are sticking with the seven defensemen to get them through this series. [WaPo]
- While every team has players who embellish on occasion, Nick Bonino's recent whiplash-inducing, penalty-drawing act in Game 4 has the focus back on the habit. [AP]
- Perhaps the key to victory is... Fire Dan Snyder? Wonder if the football team's considered this. [WaPo]
- How the Pens are thriving without Kris Letang. Um... [ESPN ($)]
Loading comments...