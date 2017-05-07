 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: The Brink Blinks

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The stars shine, Trotz’s line change gambit pays off, and Game Six is on Monday.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals - Game Five Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • “I received a nice pass from [Andre Burakovsky] and found a hole on the goalie, [Nicklas Backstrom] says. Burra [played] a damn good game, it was really fun to play with him.” [Aftonbladet]
  • “Tonight was the night the Capitals had waited for all series. The night when Holtby said no, energized his team and backstopped them to victory.” [Puck Daddy, PHT, CSNMA, and WaPo (on a bad night for Marc-Andre Fleury)]
  • Hopping on the Hope Train. [WaPo (Svrluga and Steinberg, both superb reads of the “if you only click on two links” variety)]
  • Make that three links. Alex Prewitt notes this Caps/Pens series is nearly exactly the same, but possibly different, this year. [SI.com]
  • Alex Ovechkin’s perfect four-word answer. [FTW]
  • Wreck-It Ralph’s night of big hitz. [RMNB]
  • That dang line-changing gambit actually worked. [CSNMA]
  • How did Sidney Crosby get cleared to play so quickly? [USA Today]
  • The Hershey Bears kicked off their second round series with a 3-1 loss to the Providence Bruins. [RMNB]
  • Finally, happy 61st birthday to Tony Cassolato and happy 38th to Lawrence Nycholat.

