Sunday Caps Clips: The Brink Blinks

Your savory breakfast links:
- Protect this house! [Caps Outsider]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on a must-win Game Five victory from us, Vogs (plus game notes), Monumental video (Trotz, Sullivan, locker room), ALL CAPS, NHL.com, WaPo (gamer, best & worst), CSNMA (gamer, 3 observations), PHT, USA Today, AP, Frankovic, NoVa Caps (gamer, stats/analysis), RMNB, Post-Gazette (gamer, grades), Tribune-Review (gamer, plus/minus), The Pensblog and Pensburgh.
- The big stars finally deliver for Capitals. [ESPN, Puck Daddy, NHL.com, CSNMA]
- “...while many don't want to believe it for some reason, Ovi's performance in the do-or-die game is further proof he can, in fact, get it done in the playoffs.” [theScore]
Alex Ovechkin responded to the pressure to deliver for the #Capitals in Game 5, notching a huge goal to move into 3rd on this all-time list pic.twitter.com/pmk71yyqFJ— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 7, 2017
- “I received a nice pass from [Andre Burakovsky] and found a hole on the goalie, [Nicklas Backstrom] says. Burra [played] a damn good game, it was really fun to play with him.” [Aftonbladet]
- “Tonight was the night the Capitals had waited for all series. The night when Holtby said no, energized his team and backstopped them to victory.” [Puck Daddy, PHT, CSNMA, and WaPo (on a bad night for Marc-Andre Fleury)]
- Hopping on the Hope Train. [WaPo (Svrluga and Steinberg, both superb reads of the “if you only click on two links” variety)]
- Make that three links. Alex Prewitt notes this Caps/Pens series is nearly exactly the same, but possibly different, this year. [SI.com]
- Alex Ovechkin’s perfect four-word answer. [FTW]
- Wreck-It Ralph’s night of big hitz. [RMNB]
- That dang line-changing gambit actually worked. [CSNMA]
- How did Sidney Crosby get cleared to play so quickly? [USA Today]
- The Hershey Bears kicked off their second round series with a 3-1 loss to the Providence Bruins. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Tony Cassolato and happy 38th to Lawrence Nycholat.
Bring on Game 6. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/iAfIcgSFdd— NHL (@NHL) May 7, 2017
