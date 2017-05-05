Japers’ Rink Radio Episodes 47 and 48: Accountability and Reality

We’ve got a double-dose of Japers’ Rink Radio for you today. First up, in episode 47 Alan May joins Adam to talk about some of the big questions surrounding this series:

How have the Capitals dominated the possession game but floundered on the scoreboard?

How well have the Capitals contained Pittsburgh’s speed?

Should the Capitals continue to play seven defenseman?

Why can the Capitals never score in the playoffs?

Why is Andre Burakovsky unable to score goals in the playoffs?

Alan and Adam answer those questions and more in Episode 47:

Then, in episode 48 Ryan Wilson talks Adam off the ledge and explains why the Capitals still have a shot in this series:

As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (Adam, J.P., Stephen, JRR) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers' Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins.