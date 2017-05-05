Friday Caps Clips: Uphill Climb

Your savory breakfast links:
- Six things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about the Caps. [Rink (morning, afternoon)]
- Leftovers from Wednesday night's loss. [Rink Rank, Dump 'n Chase, WashTimes, CSNMA, RMNB, StarsandSticks, Frankovic]
- Argh, enough with the whole "outshoot the opponent but lose" trope, Caps. [WaPo]
- Pittsburgh police are investigating a disturbing report of a potential rape at PPG Paints Arena during Game 4. [Puck Daddy, WaPo, Tribune-Review, Sporting News]
- Both Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom are well aware that they are running out of chances at the Cup. [WaPo]
- Barry Trotz has already challenged those "top guys" to step up and play better... [CSNMA]
- ...but is that fair? [RMNB, ESPN]
- Will Alex Ovechkin ever have his "Mark Messier moment" and finally get that Stanley Cup? [USA Today]
- Three stats that help explain why the Caps are down 3-1. [NBC Sports]
- The Caps aren't losing to the Penguins, they're losing to themselves. Maybe they should stop doing that. [WaPo]
- It's an uphill climb for the Caps to get back in this series; if they pull it off, though, they'd be in elite company. [NoVa Caps]
- Of course, seeing a 3-1 series lead slip away is nothing new to either one of these teams. [Tribune-Review]
- The Caps have a chance to prove that this year really is different. Make it happen. [NHL.com]
- If they don't, there could - and maybe should - be massive changes coming this summer. [CBS DC(and again)]
- These two teams employ very different methods to produce offense from the blueline. [Tribune-Review]
- Stressed out? Psychologist John Stevenson, the guru behind Braden Holtby's mental stability, has some advice for anxious Caps fans. [WaPo]
- Good news from a health perspective, but perhaps not for the Caps, as Sidney Crosby returned to the ice in full gear yesterday and has not been ruled out for Game 5. [Puck Daddy, WaPo, CSNMA, Tribune-Review]
- Blocking shots in the playoffs is a necessary badge of honor - still, is there such a thing as too many blocked shots? [AP]
- The Pens don't seem to think so, as they're relying on a combination of grit and defense to take a commanding series lead. [AP]
- If you're not cheating, you're not
the Pittsburgh Penguinstrying. [Puck Daddy]
- Assessing the standing of Jakub Vrana, who has been a healthy scratch for much of the Bears' early playoff run. [NoVa Caps]
- Number 9... number 9... number 9... [NoVa Caps]
- But hey, at least the Stingrays advanced! [Capitals Outsider]
