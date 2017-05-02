The Morning Narrative: Redemption, Blown Lead(s) and The Hit

1. You want narratives? We’ve got ‘em!

There’s nothing the narrative-consuming public eats up more readily than tales of redemption. Be it politics, celebrity or sport, the once-mighty-now-fallen clawing their way back to the top moves product, and the Caps really had three such dramas-within-the-drama last night. First up, Evgeny Kuznetsov, who took two bad offensive-zone penalties in the second period and chunked a layup that would’ve pushed the Caps’ lead to 2-0:

another "what? how did that not go in?" pic.twitter.com/SHWI4z94Ea — steph (@myregularface) May 2, 2017

But the intrepid Kuznetsov kept at it, and when he had another golden opportunity to double the Washington margin, he didn’t panic... or fail to convert:

Kuznetsov’s line, along with Justin Williams and Marcus Johansson, was terrific in the third period, and it was Johansson who drew the penalty that led to... well, we’ll get there.

Redemption Number Two came in net, where Braden Holtby bounced back from getting pulled from Game 2 (and being not-Braden-Holtby) in Game 1 to stifling the Pens over the first 58 minutes of hockey and, well, doing Braden Holtby things:

holtby save on rust pic.twitter.com/yb2yLZ3qEb — steph (@myregularface) May 2, 2017

Braden Holtby is dialed in pic.twitter.com/oTrCRTxi9R — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 2, 2017

Oh, and it’s always nice to have friends like Daniel Winnik around:

The crossbar camera captured Daniel Winnik’s goal line save at the @Capitals net in the first period. #WSHvsPIT #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NgQXoAyQyg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 2, 2017

Holtby was pierced twice during the Penguins’ goalie-pulled push in the final two minutes of the game, but his Game 3 performance (the first time in these playoffs he was perfect at five-on-five, and he stopped all ten power-play shots he faced) was a big confidence-restorer, no doubt for him, his teammates and the fan base. Maybe just maybe the Pens haven’t quite figured him out after all:

Friedman: Exec from another team thinks #Pens "figured out either a tell or a weakness" on Holtby's left side. #Caps https://t.co/S6y4pvjY23 — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) May 1, 2017

Finally, the most maligned Cap so far in the playoffs has been Kevin Shattenkirk, whom Barry Trotz called out after Game 2. And Game 3 looked like more of the same from the big-ticket deadline acquisition:

shattenkirk shot deflects into oshie's face. (2 angles) pic.twitter.com/j14LwcJnUQ — steph (@myregularface) May 2, 2017

(That may not have been Shattenkirk’s fault, but it was symbolic of how he’d played since Game 2 of the Toronto series, so go with it.)

Guys - I'm beginning to think that maybe Kevin Shattenkirk isn't as good as he was advertised to have been. — Japers' Rink (@JapersRink) May 2, 2017

Then, in overtime, this happened:

Jesus, that's big. ❤️ u, Shatty, always have!! — Japers' Rink (@JapersRink) May 2, 2017

And so this is, once again, a series, thanks in no small part to the redemption of three key players. That, my friends, is the narrative good stuff.

2. Of course, Shattenkirk doesn’t get that chance if not for the Caps blowing a two-goal lead in the last two minutes of regulation. How improbable was that Pittsburgh comeback?

Oh. As we noted at the time:

Gotta hand it to this team - they never fail to find brand new ways to completely gut their fan base. — Japers' Rink (@JapersRink) May 2, 2017

Credit the Caps with rebounding from that to carry play and get the win in overtime, but if Phil Kessel’s wrister two minutes before Shattenkirk’s goal doesn’t go a couple of inches wide, the end of Game 3 would’ve gone down in Caps’ history, with so many other soul-crushing moments.

But it didn’t. And, frankly, that flips the script a bit on that tragic history (hey, this is The Narrative):

The Caps were good and dead. Then they were alive again. Which isn't the way these things usually go https://t.co/c60O5z3cz8 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 2, 2017

3. Okay, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. First, let’s be clear that no one likes to see something like this happen, and we all wish Sidney Crosby a full and speedy recovery - the game and the games are better with him on the ice.

Alright, here we go.

another angle. left knee is a nightmare pic.twitter.com/jod0SC3lcv — steph (@myregularface) May 2, 2017

Matt Niskanen got a major and a game misconduct for his hit at the tail-end of this sequence, Alex Ovechkin, for his part, was unpenalized (though if not for the Niskanen penalty, likely would’ve gotten a slashing minor, you’d think... not sure why the second event negated the first, but, hey, NHL officiating).

Was the call correct? Was Niskanen’s cross-check malicious or reactionary? (Spoiler: only Matt Niskanen knows, and credit to him for facing the media post-game.) Was it just “a hockey play” with an unfortunate result?

No one cares what I think about any of these questions, and they shouldn’t - I’m a Caps fan and I’m going to view this Rorschach test differently than a Pens fan will. In a perfect world, fans of the teams involved in controversial hits shouldn’t even weigh in on the hits for that reason. So, that said, let’s see what some ostensibly impartial third party observers had to say:

Ed Olczyk on Niskanen/Crosby: "I don't agree with the 5 minutes, not at all. Penalty? Sure." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 1, 2017

I think we're all going to see what we want to see on the Niskanen hit, but that's 5 and game because it's 87 injured. Full stop. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 2, 2017

I'm all for player safety and protecting the stars but I'm seeing more of a reflex reaction than an intent to injure from Niskanen there. — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 2, 2017

Niskanen was bracing for impact as Crosby was coming at him. Ovechkin isn't intentionally slashing Crosby's head. Just a real bad outcome. — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) May 2, 2017

I know it's Sid and that's going to rattle the refs. Absolutely cannot call that a major. Cannot. Awful, awful call. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) May 1, 2017

NBC's Mike Milbury on Sidney Crosby hit: "It was the appropriate call and what a shame" https://t.co/D5mf0js0F9 — Post Sports (@PostSports) May 2, 2017

Melrose doesn't see bad intentions on Crosby hit https://t.co/0Byv2VP4w1 — ESPN NHL coverage (@ESPN_NHL) May 2, 2017

So I've seen the Crosby GIFs and that looked accidental/reactive on Niskanen's part to me. — dellowhockey (@dellowhockey) May 1, 2017

Alternate angle on Matt Niskanen's cross-checking game misconduct against Sidney Crosby. Looks a little bit more reflexive from here. pic.twitter.com/JRRj2WeWkF — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 1, 2017

Lower hand placement on impact is where you'd have it during play (rather than low to exert force). Eyes on the action. pic.twitter.com/efhHdS61bY — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 2, 2017

Argue about the Niskanen hit for days but that's a culture play. NHL d-men drill vulnerable guys in the crease all the time. Expected to. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) May 2, 2017

There are, of course, other opinions on the hit, including plenty from both teams that are every bit as predictable as you’d expect... and some from credentialed media members that are borderline (borderline?) insane:

Glad everyone's wearing their big boy pants tonight... https://t.co/OW16I2Jb4G — Japers' Rink (@JapersRink) May 2, 2017

I mean, this (from that Rossi piece) might be the most amazing thing I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/LlkXjE1f2I — Japers' Rink (@JapersRink) May 2, 2017

That makes “Ovechkin was trying to hit Hainsey in the head with a wrist shot” look like FOX News or MSNBC compared to this Infowars-level stuff. Rossi even had his moment in the sun with Barry Trotz, post-game, but Barry was having none of it:

Trotz is on fleek tonight with his media answers! Handled this rude -- obviously Pittsburgh -- reporter perfectly. #CapsPens pic.twitter.com/IZTt28cozP — Krystaaal (@lottkm) May 2, 2017

"That's a terrible question," Trotz said to the Pittsburgh reporter, after a contentious exchange https://t.co/nf4KDzSi7Q — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 2, 2017

But that’s certainly not representative of the Pittsburgh media, so let’s be careful not to paint with too broad a brush here.

Anyway, the Caps caught a break by deciding to dress seven defensemen, and managed to eke out a must-win against a team reeling from losing the best player in the world (as well as another skill forward felled by friendly fire) and already without their Norris-caliber defenseman and (presumably) number one goalie.

As for Niskanen...

Indication right now is that Matt Niskanen is unlikely to receive any additional discipline from the league for his cross check on Crosby. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 2, 2017

Game 4 should be interesting... and won’t lack for narratives.