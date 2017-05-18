 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips: Bears Bow Out

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Bears’ season comes to an end, free agency and the expansion draft are getting closer, a nice tribute to futility and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • If you only listen to one podcast about Barry Trotz's future with the Caps today, make it this one. [Rink Radio]
  • Well, that’s terrible news - the Hershey Bears’ season (and title run) came to an end with a 4-2 Game Seven loss to the Providence Bruins. [Chocolate Hockey, CSNMA, NoVa Caps, RMNB, Caps Outsider, Patriot-News]
  • Here’s a handy-dandy guide to the contract statuses of the Hershey squad. [Chocolate Hockey]
  • If you were wondering about Jakub Vrana, there’s this:
  • Are the Caps really the NHL’s biggest underachievers? [The Comeback]
  • Five teams that had to lose to learn how to win. [The Hockey News]
  • Our Sharksblogging brethren at Fear The Fin feel our pain and want to give us a hug. Sniffle. [FTF]
  • A team at a crossroads. [NoVa Caps]
  • Karl Alzner has most likely played his last game as a Cap. [NoVa Caps]
  • Optimistic Brett Connolly is optimistic. [CSNMA]
  • Dmitry Orlov, the once-and-future restricted free agent. [CSNMA]
  • Philipp Grubauer sez he’s ready to be a starting tendy somewhere. [PHT]
  • Vegas, baby. [Stars and Sticks]
  • Some playoff postmortems:
  • “The Capitals accepted their fate after game 2, after game 4, and after 1 goal in game 7...” [Puck Prose]
  • Practical tactical analysis. [hockey-graphs]
  • Finally, happy 58th birthday to Errol Rausse, and happy 27th to Aaron Ness.

