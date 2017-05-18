Thursday Caps Clips: Bears Bow Out

Your savory breakfast links:
- If you only listen to one podcast about Barry Trotz's future with the Caps today, make it this one. [Rink Radio]
- Well, that’s terrible news - the Hershey Bears’ season (and title run) came to an end with a 4-2 Game Seven loss to the Providence Bruins. [Chocolate Hockey, CSNMA, NoVa Caps, RMNB, Caps Outsider, Patriot-News]
- Here’s a handy-dandy guide to the contract statuses of the Hershey squad. [Chocolate Hockey]
- If you were wondering about Jakub Vrana, there’s this:
Hershey coach Troy Mann gave honest assessment on #Caps prospect Jakub Vrana, who WSH may be relying on next season given potential turnover pic.twitter.com/qOzP2C1rNy— Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) May 18, 2017
- Are the Caps really the NHL’s biggest underachievers? [The Comeback]
- Five teams that had to lose to learn how to win. [The Hockey News]
- Our Sharksblogging brethren at Fear The Fin feel our pain and want to give us a hug. Sniffle. [FTF]
- A team at a crossroads. [NoVa Caps]
- Karl Alzner has most likely played his last game as a Cap. [NoVa Caps]
- Optimistic Brett Connolly is optimistic. [CSNMA]
- Dmitry Orlov, the once-and-future restricted free agent. [CSNMA]
- Philipp Grubauer sez he’s ready to be a starting tendy somewhere. [PHT]
- Vegas, baby. [Stars and Sticks]
- Some playoff postmortems:
- “The Capitals accepted their fate after game 2, after game 4, and after 1 goal in game 7...” [Puck Prose]
- Practical tactical analysis. [hockey-graphs]
- Finally, happy 58th birthday to Errol Rausse, and happy 27th to Aaron Ness.
