Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Penguins Game 3 Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Six things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about the Caps. [Rink (noon, afternoon)]
- Previews of tonight's Game 3 action from Vogs and WaPo, and as always be sure to check out our SB Nation counterparts over at Pensburgh for the other side of this series.
- After Game 2, the team's leadership had a few things that needed to be said behind closed doors. [WaPo, CSNMA]
- No practice yesterday, but Barry Trotz spoke to the media via conference call about his plans. [Monumental video]
- For one thing, his Game 3 starter - and it (hopefully) shouldn't be a surprise that it's Braden Holtby. [WaPo, NHL.com, CSNMA, AP, ESPN, RMNB]
- If Karl Alzner is ready to go, Trotz may choose to go with seven defensemen. [CSNMA]
- That might be helpful, because his newest blueliner has been struggling a bit this postseason. [CSNMA, NBC Sports]
- So far the Penguins have been blocking a ton of shots, which is keeping the Caps off the board... but it's starting to take its toll. [WaPo, NHL.com]
- The Caps are still searching for answers on how to beat a team they're largely outplaying. [WashTimes, Puck Daddy, NHL.com]
- So how do the Caps get back in this thing? Well, getting more scoring and better goaltending would be a start... [NHL.com]
- ...and they should limit mistakes... [NBC (video)]
- ...and most importantly, don't panic. No problem. [WaPo]
- If you must relive Game 2, do so at your own peril. [Rink Rank, Dump 'n Chase, CSNMA, Peerless, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Congrats to the Hershey Bears, who won Game 5 last night to defeat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and move on to Round 2. [Patriot-News, RMNB, NoVa Caps (and again)]
- By winning their third road game of the series, the Bears also became part of AHL history. [Caps Outsider]
Loading comments...