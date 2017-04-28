Friday Caps Clips: Goalthreeno

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on a Game One loss from us, Vogs (plus game notes), Monumental video (Trotz, Sullivan, locker room), ALL CAPS, NHL.com, WaPo (gamer, best & worst), CSNMA (gamer, 3 observations), AP, PHT, theScore, Peerless, NoVa Caps (gamer, stats/analysis), RMNB, Post-Gazette (gamer, grades), Tribune-Review (gamer, plus/minus), and Pensburgh.
- The third goal was scored late, but mistakes earlier may have sealed the deal. [WaPo (Svrluga)]
- Braden Holtby sez it’s on him. [PHT, WashTimes]
- The team sez it’s on them. [NHL.com, CSNMA]
- The Caps came out flat, and must improve. [WashTimes (Loverro)]
- Secondary scoring, FTL. [WaPo]
- But can we talk about the officiating? [RMNB]
- The Captain is putting this game behind him asap. [PHT, RMNB]
- In case you were worried about the Caps following this game, don’t be. [Caps Outsider, CSNMA (Sorensen)]
- Celebrity sighting! David Letterman and his playoffs-ready beard dropped in for some puck. [FTW]
- More celebrity sightings:
.@FatimaAl_Ali at Verizon Center! Tonight she was honored for receiving the Sports Achievement Award from Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE. pic.twitter.com/tiAElKZZXL— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 28, 2017
- Sid vs. Ovi, Ovi vs. Sid. Here’s any number of tributes to these two great players and their great rivalry. [Vice Sports, THW, ESPN, NHL.com]
- Pregame chatter:
- Rink (Second) Roundtable. [Rink]
- The Verizon Center broke out the big guns (and big blowers) to get the building (and ice surface) ready for late spring playoffs hockey. [WaPo]
- Third line throwdown! [NoVa Caps]
- Kevin Shattenkirk. Brooks Orpik. This D pairing needs to improve. And fast. [Rink]
- Narratives - Rust, Hagelin’s pending return, and why isn’t anyone talking about Malkin? [Rink]
- Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Mike Millar, happy 51st to Ken Sabourin, and happy 53rd to Brad Shaw.
- One more - A tribute to ESPN’s now-former hockey scribes. [WaPo (Steinberg)]
Loading comments...