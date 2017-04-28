 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips: Goalthreeno

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Stop us if you’ve heard this before - Nick Bonino scores the go-ahead goal late to... oh, right.

By EmilyB
Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals - Game One Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Sid vs. Ovi, Ovi vs. Sid. Here’s any number of tributes to these two great players and their great rivalry. [Vice Sports, THW, ESPN, NHL.com]
  • Pregame chatter:
  • Rink (Second) Roundtable. [Rink]
  • The Verizon Center broke out the big guns (and big blowers) to get the building (and ice surface) ready for late spring playoffs hockey. [WaPo]
  • Third line throwdown! [NoVa Caps]
  • Kevin Shattenkirk. Brooks Orpik. This D pairing needs to improve. And fast. [Rink]
  • Narratives - Rust, Hagelin’s pending return, and why isn’t anyone talking about Malkin? [Rink]
  • Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Mike Millar, happy 51st to Ken Sabourin, and happy 53rd to Brad Shaw.
  • One more - A tribute to ESPN’s now-former hockey scribes. [WaPo (Steinberg)]

