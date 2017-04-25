Tuesday Caps Clips: Bring on the Penguins

Your savory breakfast links:
- Like a crazy hockey version of Groundhog Day, the Caps are going to play the Pens in the second round over and over until they get it right. So... let’s get it right this year.
- The Caps have been prepping for this rematch since the final horn sounded last year. [WaPo, NHL.com]
- “We’re the underdogs!” “No, we’re the underdogs!” The Caps and Pens are heaping praise upon one another. Aw, shucks. [Tribune Review, Post-Gazette, PHT, Beaver Times]
- Ken Campbell woke up on the surly side of the bed and pulled on his grumpy pants. [THN]
- Series previews and predictions. [ESPN, WaPo, NoVa Caps, AP, NHL.com (preview, predictions)]
- By the numbers. [Rink, NHL.com, WaPo (Greenberg)]
- Some more griping about the playoff format. Since Caps and Pens can’t face off directly for the Cup, does it even matter which round? [WaPo]
- Braden Holtby had a successful series by utilizing patience. [ESPN]
- Injury updates:
- It’ll be Flower in goal for the Pens as Matt Murray remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury. [Globe & Mail]
- Chris Kunitz has been cleared for contact but could still be a “game-time decision.” [PHT]
- The hockey world only talks Crosby-Ovechkin on days ending with Y, so you’re in luck. [TribLive, Yahoo Sports, NHL.com]
Crosby. Ovechkin.— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) April 25, 2017
We're ready. #StanleyCup #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/bIrmbpSkI3
- A few leftovers from glorious Game Six:
- Postgame notebook. [Dump-n-Chase]
- Put a sock in it, Cheerless. Caps won that series fair and square and the world is all puppies and rainbows. [Peerless]
- Congrats to the South Carolina Stingrays, who came back from a two-game deficit to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and advance to Round Two of the Kelly Cup playoffs. [Caps Outsider]
