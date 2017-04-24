Monday Caps Clips: Mojovertime and Caps Advance

Your savory breakfast links:
- Rink reading - The Narrative.
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night's win from us, Vogs, (plus game notes), Monumental video (Trotz, locker room), ALL CAPS, NHL.com, WaPo (gamer, best and worst), CSNMA, (gamer, rewind, 3 observations), Frankovic, NoVa Caps, RMNB, AP, CP, theScore, CBC, Globe and Mail, TSN, Leafs Nation and Pension Plan Puppets.
- Marcus Johansson, everybody. [CSNMA (video), RMNB, NHL.com, Winners View]
JOHANSSON IS YOUR ROUND ONE HERO!!! The goal, the handshakes, the victory. On to Round Two! #CapsLeafs #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/MUXT5lMvtI— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 24, 2017
Hear Marcus Johansson's OT winner that clinches the series for the Caps, 4 games to 2 over Toronto. https://t.co/CbMMKH3IHJ— John Walton (@WaltonCaps) April 24, 2017
- Sez Marcus to HNIC’s Scott Oake - “You have to work hard to get something out here.” [Sportsnet]
- Super duper cellys! [RMNB]
- Happy owner is
happyecstatic. [@TedLeonsis (and again), CSNMA (video)]
- Coach Trotz is gracious in victory. [theScore]
- The Caps organization also had a message for Leafs Nation. [Bardown]
- “ Auston Matthews and his Leafs will be back next season, ready for a run. But the moment for now belongs to a veteran Washington team that dodged a first-round bullet.” [ESPN]
- For the record, the Capitals earned this victory... [WaPo (Steinberg)]
- ... although it wasn’t easy. Not that it supposed to be. [WaPo (Svrluga)]
- Here’s how they moved the needle. [WaPo (Dougherty)]
- Maybe this is the year after all. [Puck Daddy]
- There was a familiar face in the stands.
- And an unhappy surprise awaiting Justin Williams on his way home from the game. [@JustinWilliams]
- You again? The series win has earned the Caps a date with the defending Stanley Cup champion Flightless Fowl. [WaPo, Rink, AP, NHL.com]
- Braden Holtby will need to elevate his game. [PHT]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Darren Veitch, and happy 46th birthday to gold medal-winning coach Ken Klee.
