 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips: Mojovertime and Caps Advance

New, comments

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Johansson’s overtime goal seals the series.

By EmilyB
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Sez Marcus to HNIC’s Scott Oake - “You have to work hard to get something out here.” [Sportsnet]
  • Super duper cellys! [RMNB]
  • Happy owner is happy ecstatic. [@TedLeonsis (and again), CSNMA (video)]
  • Coach Trotz is gracious in victory. [theScore]
  • The Caps organization also had a message for Leafs Nation. [Bardown]
  • Auston Matthews and his Leafs will be back next season, ready for a run. But the moment for now belongs to a veteran Washington team that dodged a first-round bullet.” [ESPN]
  • For the record, the Capitals earned this victory... [WaPo (Steinberg)]
  • ... although it wasn’t easy. Not that it supposed to be. [WaPo (Svrluga)]
  • Here’s how they moved the needle. [WaPo (Dougherty)]
  • Maybe this is the year after all. [Puck Daddy]
  • There was a familiar face in the stands.

Pax got to see his buddy tonight @tom_wilso great game! Amazing night!

A post shared by John Erskine (@johnerskine04) on

Loading comments...