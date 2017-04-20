 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips: Best of Three

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps claw back a much-needed victory, Tom Wilson turns Toronto upside down and more.

By EmilyB
Washington Capitals v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Four Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Mirtle: The Leafs need to adjust for Game 5 because the Capitals are figuring them out and also because coach deployed Matt Niskanen far more effectively. (The article is excellent but the caption on the photo is even better) [The Athletic]
  • Here’s how the Caps improved for Game Four. [WaPo, NoVa Caps]
  • Confidence is a two-way street, you guys. [Toronto Star]
  • The young’uns are cute n’ talented n’ all, but the true star of the Leafs’ postseason has been veteran goalie Frederik Andersen. [CBC]
  • That terrible disallowed goal call was terrible. [CSNMA]
  • “On the morning of Game 4, which Washington players were calling “the biggest game of the year for us” — that is, until Game 5, of course — Justin Williams was talking about the joys of facing adversity and how some of the more memorable journeys tend to stray from the beaten path. This isn’t supposed to be stressful, he said. It’s fun. At the end of the day, all it’s going to do is make the story more memorable.” [NatPo]
  • Finally, happy 67th birthday to Mike "Light the" Lampman.
  • One more - last night was a pretty good night to be a DC sports fan. Enjoy it! [WaPo, RMNB]

