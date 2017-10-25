 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips: #ALLTHUMBS

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Burra goes under the knife, Stephenson goes on the roadie, Ovechkin is good to go and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Andre Burakovsky will be out for 6-8 weeks after he underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured left thumb. Get well soonest, Burra. [Caps Today, WaPo, NBCSW, AP, NoVa Caps, Caps Outsider]
  • With Burakovsky on the shelf, Chandler Stephenson has been recalled to the National Hockey League. That would be hat-trick-scoring Chandler Stephenson, of course.
  • Is it better to be lucky than good? Well, the Caps are lucky that Alex Ovechkin has been good, because the rest of the team has been pretty bad. [WaPo (Greenberg)]
  • Related - how is the team doing, nine games in? [RMNB, NoVa Caps, Yardbarker]
  • Ups and Downs for an up-and-down Week 2, you guyz. [Rink]
  • Jay Beagle was plenty stoked to score a goal in his 400th NHL game against the team he loved as a kid. [CBS DC]
  • Oh hai there, second-line Alex Chiasson. And other notes from a spirited pre-roadie practice. [NoVa Caps, FiCP, NBCSW]
  • OMG more puppies!!!! [Sporting News, RMNB]
  • Finally - via this week’s 31 Thoughts by Elliotte Friedman we learn that “[It] was reported a couple of weeks ago that Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of Steve Jobs) bought a 20–22 per cent chunk in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Washington Capitals. Word is the NHL team was valuated at around $900 million (USD) in this sale. That organization’s come a long way.” Kudos to Ted Leonsis for the years, resources and vision he has invested in building America’s Hockey Capital. Άσπρο πάτο! [Sportsnet]

